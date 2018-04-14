NGO asks Malawi govt to check rising child prostitution

NGO asks govt. to check risingn influential child rights NGO has asked authorities in Phalombe to check rising child prostitution in the district which it says has negative effects on girl child education.

Eye of the Child executive director Maxwell Matewere said it was sad that drinking joints owners tend to give a blind eye to girl children patronizing the bars for prostitution.

“The district council needs to unleash all the laws pertaining to the protection of children to curb the rising cases of child prostitution,” said Matewere.

Steve Saukira, Phalombe district social welfare officer said the authorities in the district are doing all they can to stop child prostitution.

“We inspect all drinking joints and take action against pub owners who allow under age children patronize their places,” said Saukira.

He said the inspections have flushed out under age children and bring them back to schools.

