Karonga’s ‘Benghazi’ turns bloody political ground

Karonga central has now turned into a bloody political battlefield of Tonse Alliance “civil war” with suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) roughnecks hacking a UTM supporter on Friday evening, the latest of political violence in the area.

Gerald Mwenengana was severely assaulted by the MCP roughnecks as campaign for the highly contested November 10 parliamentary by-election in Karonga central turns uglier.

Karonga police station officer Phumela confirmed that the police have recorded a number of assault cases in the area.

He however said no arrests have been made so far.

Mwenengana said in a telephone interview on Saturday that he was assaulted because of his support for UTM parliamentary candidate, Frank Mwenifumbo.

“My only crime is that I belong to Honourable Mwenifumbo camp,” said Mwenengana sounding in pain.

Mwenifumbo addressed an early morning meeting at Gumi, where Mwenengana comes from, asking people for restraint.

“If you want to revenge, if you want to hit back hard where it hurts most, do so on 10 November with your vote,” he said after tension rose in the area between MCP and UTM supporters over the matter.

He said UTM is a peaceful party because its leader Saulos Chilima preaches people and he is in Tonse alliance government to foster peace among Malawians.

Just two weeks ago, the MCP roughnecks also assaulted another Mwenifumbo supporter in the area, Frank Kayuni.

Some people are blaming the police for their failure to arrest MCP roughnecks who are perpetrating violence in the area because minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda is highly involved in the campaign in the area.

Chimwendo Banda is the director of youth in the MCP.

The seat fell vacant two months ago following the death of Cornelius Mwalwanda (MCP).

Nicknamed Benghazi after a time-honoured battlefield in Libya, the shoreline in Karonga has become a conflict zone since 2009 when Cornelius Mwalwanda Frank Mwenifumbo had their first-ever face-off in parliamentary poll.

Mwenifumbo is contesting in the by-election on UTM Party ticket while Leonard Mwalwanda is for MCP.

