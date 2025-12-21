Kasungu Children Receive School Uniforms from Well-Wisher

Seventy-five needy children from Chambala, Katuta, and Chitenje Primary Schools in Kasungu district have received school uniforms worth K1.7 million, generously donated by well-wisher Paul Sosola.

Sosola, who previously supported children in Rumphi, is expected to extend similar assistance to Mangochi and other districts in the near future.

“I personally do not want to see any child discouraged from attending school due to lack of a uniform. Children are motivated to go to school and work hard when they have uniforms, pens, and exercise books,” Sosola said.

Happy Nthala, headteacher representing the three schools, described the gesture as rare and highly impactful.

“Children in our schools lack many basic items. We urge people of goodwill to provide support just as Mr. Sosola has done,” Nthala said.

Councillor Roreen Kanyukuta, representing the wards where the schools are located, also commended Sosola for his initiative.

“This is what our nation needs. Children should be fully supported to continue their education and achieve their dreams,” she said.

One of the uniform recipients, Loreen Sakha, said the gift has given her great motivation.

“I will always attend school and proudly show which school I belong to,” she remarked.

In rural Malawi, many children lack the basic materials needed to stay in school. Initiatives like Sosola’s go a long way in sustaining children’s education and inspiring hope for their future.

