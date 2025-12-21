NPM Calls for Greater Collaboration in Business Sector

National Product Magazine (NPM) has urged the media, industry players, and government to work together in generating ideas that create a more conducive environment for business growth.

The call was made by NPM Managing Director Arthur Chinyamula on Saturday night during the 120th edition of NPM, an event that celebrated excellence in the business sector and recognized companies and media houses for their outstanding performance in 2025.

Chinyamula emphasized that NPM’s own success is rooted in collaboration, and he encouraged others to adopt the same approach.

“You have seen the many innovative products being awarded tonight. These products are not just well-named; they are performing well in the market, creating business opportunities, and generating employment for Malawians. This event is not merely an award ceremony—it is a platform that is taking Malawi’s business sector to another level,” he said.

Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Patricia Wiskies also addressed the gathering, encouraging companies to actively engage in youth development initiatives, including sponsoring sports activities. She highlighted that such engagements provide businesses a platform to showcase their products and demonstrate their relevance to young Malawians.

“These recognitions are highly motivating and encourage companies to strive for even greater excellence in the coming years,” Wiskies said.

Some of the companies recognized at the event include:

Crossroads Hotels

Sunbird

FISD Limited

Namadzi Bottlers

SunGold

Malawi Airlines

Petroda

The event showcased the power of collaboration between the private sector, media, and government as a key driver of business innovation and national economic growth.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :