Kasungu Culture Club boss, customers arrested  for ‘selfish, careless behaviour’ 

Kasewe Sandram who is the manager for Kasungu Culture Club is in police custody for failing to comply with Covid-19 measures.

Central East Region police boss, Happy Mkandawire while confirming the development said the law enforcers also arrested five suspects on the same bar during the material day.

The arrest was made on Thursday at around 1 am at Kasungu Culture Club.

“We had an undercover investigation in all drinking joints around Kasungu town. We discovered that number of bars still operate at night despite the order. And yesterday day around night we had an operation. Through that, we managed to arrest these suspects,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire said the suspects will be taken to court where they’re expected to answer charges of failing to comply with Covid-19 preventive measures.

He urged bar owners to stop operating around the restricted time, saying defying that, they will face the wrath of the law.

According to the just gazetted Covid-19 regulations, government banned gatherings of more than 50 people and made mask-wearing mandatory for the first time since the pandemic began.

Bars are forced to close at 8pm.

3 1 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!