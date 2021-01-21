Kasungu Culture Club boss, customers arrested  for ‘selfish, careless behaviour’ 

January 21, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango- Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Kasewe Sandram who is the manager for Kasungu Culture Club is in police custody for failing to comply with Covid-19 measures.

People are encouraged to respect Covid-19 measurers

Central East Region police boss, Happy Mkandawire while confirming the development said the law enforcers also arrested five suspects on the same bar during the material day.

The arrest was made on Thursday at around 1 am at Kasungu Culture Club.

“We had an undercover investigation in all drinking joints around Kasungu town. We discovered that number of bars still operate at night despite the order. And yesterday day around night we had an operation. Through that, we managed to arrest these suspects,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire said the suspects will be taken to court where they’re expected to answer charges of failing to comply with Covid-19 preventive measures.

He urged bar owners to stop operating around the restricted time, saying defying that, they will face the wrath of the law.

According to the just gazetted Covid-19 regulations,  government banned gatherings of more than 50 people and made mask-wearing mandatory for the first time since the pandemic began.

Bars are forced to close at 8pm.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
3 1 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ERUTU
ERUTU
7 hours ago

Whip them

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Rev Semphere mourned: MHRC chairperson dies with Covid-19

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairperson Reverend Patrick Semphere has died with coronavirus and tributes continue to pour in for the...

Close