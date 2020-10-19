Kasungu prison gets K5m worth of protective gear from council

Kasungu municipality council on Saturday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Kasungu prison as a way of fighting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation was part of a K5 million PPEs distribution exercise that is targeting the district’s most congested areas.

The official handing over that was done in a brief ceremony graced by mayor, Socrates Jere, and his deputy Janala Nyirenda as well as a horde of members from the Kasungu council.

Jere, in his handing over speech, said despite the reduction of active cases in the country, the council will not relax in the fight against the pandemic.

According Jere, the donation is part of social responsibility of the council to its residents.

He said since the start of the exercise, the council has donated fourteen thousand facemasks as well as other items.

“Without the residents or with covid-19 affected people, the council is nothing. Therefore we thought of protecting our residents from the pandemic. From here we will continue donating to crowded areas such as schools and market areas,” said Jere.

And, in his speech, Kasungu prison medical assistant Peter Nkhata thanked the council for the donation.

Despite the prison not registering any Covid-19 cases, Nkhata said prisoners are still at stake of contracting the virus because of congestion in their respective cells.

“Instead of 200 prisoners, this prison has 365 inmates which is very worrisome. Therefore this donation has come at a right time,” said Nkhata.

Some of the donations made included facemasks, hand washing plastic buckets as well as soap, among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares