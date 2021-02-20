Kasungu prison warder poisoned to death

Malawi Police in Kasungu have launched a manhunt for unknown criminals who poisoned a 27-year-old prison warder in the district and stole his motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Maxwell Damazio from Kalonga village, Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima district.

It is reported that, Damazio who was a prison warder at Kasungu Prison was on holiday and he started operating motorbike Kabaza business.

On the night of Friday, he was hired by two unknown men who pretended to be passengers going to Kamphulu area.

Upon reaching Kamphulu trading centre he was given a drink by one of the passengers and after taking it he started feeling abdominal pains.

The two unknown robbers later dumped him at a nearby bush and went away with his San-LG motorcycle.

At around 21:00 hours on the same night, Damazio was found lying unconscious by the passersby who took him to police.

He was later taken to Kasungu district hospital where he died on February 19, 2012 whilst receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, police have instituted investigations to arrest the culprits to answer murder and robbery charges.

Police is appealing to all motorcycle Kabanza operators to be extra careful with these criminals who pose as passengers and avoid taking food or drinks from their passengers to avoid such incidents.

