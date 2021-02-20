ACB urges Malawi journalists to  continue their role in fighting corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has, while commending the role the media play in fighting corruption, urged journalists in the country to continue taking their role with knowledge of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA).

This was highlighted at Country Annex Lodge in Rumphi on Saturday where the Bureau was holding a workshop for media practitioners belonging to Nyika Media Club (NMC).

Nyika Media Club is a grouping of online, print and electronic media practitioners in the northern region of Malawi which are close to one hundred.

Speaking at the workshop, Principle Public Relations Officer for ACB, Egrita Ndala, said there are no short-cuts to any investigation by the ACB and journalists ought to be familiar with the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) when reporting on issues related to corruption.

Ndala added that the Bureau realises that it cannot on its own reach out to members of the public without the involvement of the media.

“We know the media are doing a good job and we encourage them to keep on reporting objectively. But when it’s a matter that is being investigated; they need to report with caution knowing that the perpetrators may also be alerted by their reporting. They need to be responsible enough so that they don’t cause unnecessary jeopardy to the investigation process.

“Corruption prevention is a very important remedy and our first role as a Bureau is to prevent corruption before we can investigate and prosecute. People should understand the need to be catalysts of preventing corruption,” Ndala explained.

President of Nyika Media Club who is Bureau Chief for Nation Publications in Mzuzu said it was a productive workshop since corruption was an evil vice present among Malawian communities.

“It is embarrassing for our country to be labelled as one of the most corrupt countries in Africa. As media, we need to play a major role in fighting the vice. We are an integral part in helping government root out this vice from the society.

“The training was important because it oriented journalists but again reminded them on some of the things they might have forgotten. My call is that we should go out there and help in this fight against corruption,” Mwale remarked.

During the workshop, Public Education Officer for ACB Mzuzu Branch, Boniface Ng’oma, made a presentation on the functions and operations of the Bureau while Ndala took the media through definitions of corruption, the investigation process at the ACB and drivers (causes of corruption) as well as red flags (symptoms) of corruption.

Ng’oma also facilitated a discussion on the role of the media in the fight against corruption in relation to the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) II. The roles include raising awareness on corruption, exposing corruption and poor service delivery and reporting transparently and objectively on the implementation of NACS II, corruption cases and success stories in the fight against corruption.

Journalists for the workshop were drawn from Mzuzu City, Nkhata-Bay District, Mzimba District, Rumphi District, Karonga as well as Chitipa.

Nyasa Times, Malawi 24, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), Nation Publications Limited (NPL), Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC), Tuntufey FM, Voice of Livingstonia (VOL) and Rainbow Television were some of the media outlets represented at the workshop.

