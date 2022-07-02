Kathyrina Phiri wins 2022 Miss Christian Africa accolade

A 26-year-old Malawian woman, Kathyrina Phiri, has emerged the winner of the 2022 Miss Christian Africa at a beauty pageant that was held in Cameroon on June 25, 2022.

Several African countries participated in the event whose aim is to empower women with wisdom and knowledge as well as restoring their identity so that they create a positive impact in church and the community.

Speaking on her arrival from Cameroon on Wednesday, Phiri expressed happiness for bringing a crown home.

“I dedicate this crown to Malawians because the win was possible because of support and motivation I got from home,” she said.

Phiri, now an African Gospel Ambassador, is determined to use the platform to promote the word of God together with other people.

She added that she will also use the platform to promote positive mental health among youths to create a better world.

Sungold Food Processing Company sponsored the 2022 Miss Christian Malawi.

The company’s Human Resources Manager, Martha Namate, said the company is grateful for the victory.

“We expected this win from her and she has made us proud,” she said.

Namate therefore urged people to join efforts in fulfilling her work.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!