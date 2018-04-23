Katola the Builder laid to rest: Malawi VP Chilima says ‘keep country’s identity by preserving culture’

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima says people in the country need to preserve and promote their culture if the country’s identity is to be known by future generations.

Speaking when he presided over the burial ceremony of Late Wilfred Katola popularly known as “K the B” (Katola the Builder, he said the death of Katola is painful not only to the Maseko Ngoni’s but to the entire nation as well.

“Impi Katola is well known for preserving the Ngoni culture in the country. For those that know him well can remember that we used to gather at this very same place as Maseko Ngoni’s every year to celebrate our culture through functions that late Katola used to organize. It is a sad development that we are on the same place today mourning him,” Chilima pointed out.

The Vice President, an Impi himself described the late Katola as a dedicated and focused Malawian who enhanced peace, love and unity among the Ngoni’s in the country.

“Late Katola was not only a businessman as some people used to know him. He also ensured that the Ngoni culture and its principles were revitalized. As a country we need such people amongst us so that the future generation should not forget the beautiful culture of their ancestors,” Chilima explained.

The Vice President said the country would live to remember him as a great man who contributed to the promotion of culture among the Ngoni’s which he said is part of development.

He called upon people in the country to celebrate the legacy left by Late Katola and ensure that they live in peace and harmony despite having different cultures saying Malawians are all one.

A member of bereaved family, Asaph Maziya said the family has lost a great man and a pillar that supported them in all aspects of life.

“We all relied upon him. He was a great man who supported us in terms of education and life in general. He was the man who always ensured that all his children, grandchildren and the community around him are well conversant with the Ngoni culture,” he pointed out out.

Katola’s longtime friend Clement Khembo, who delivered a touching speech during the funeral service, said he was lost of words to learn about the passing on of his friend whom he described as peace lover.

“We were born in the sane year and grew up as family members. He was a man who always loved peace and helped develop this country through his works as a builder,” he added.

Khembo, a former Minister of the country said people of Chikwawa would always remember him for his good work for he constructed the Bishop’s house in the district.

Late Katola who died on April 20, 2018 at Mwaiwathu private hospital in Blantyre and was born on March 8, 1934 at Gomeya village in the area of Inkosi Makwangwala in Ntcheu.

He is survived by a wife, several children and great grandchildren.

