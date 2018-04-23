Malawi’s Guba wins  two medals at Spennymoor Chi Taekwondo 

Malawi’s Yamikani Guba, a soldier in the British Army,  has continued his impressive form by winning two medals at the  Chi Taekwondo Championships held last Sunday at Spennymoor  Leisure Centre in England.

Malawi’s golden man in Takewondo: Guba

Medals for Guba

Guba , who suystained a harmstring injury on National Championship in Manchester last September, bounched back with a bang.

He calimed s silver medal on fighting  Kyorugi and bronze on Poomsae (Patterns) repectively.

Guba representef  3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery.

“I am delighted with the win and now am looking forward for the next competition Interservices in July  and others,” he said.

Guba, who holds a fourth Dan black belt in the sport from the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF),   has been part of the British Army since 2007 and has continued to practice the sport during his time as a soldier.

