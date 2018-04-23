Malawi’s Guba wins  two medals at Spennymoor Chi Taekwondo 

Malawi’s Yamikani Guba, a soldier in the British Army, has continued his impressive form by winning two medals at the Chi Taekwondo Championships held last Sunday at Spennymoor Leisure Centre in England.

Guba , who suystained a harmstring injury on National Championship in Manchester last September, bounched back with a bang.

He calimed s silver medal on fighting Kyorugi and bronze on Poomsae (Patterns) repectively.

Guba representef 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery.

“I am delighted with the win and now am looking forward for the next competition Interservices in July and others,” he said.

Guba, who holds a fourth Dan black belt in the sport from the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF), has been part of the British Army since 2007 and has continued to practice the sport during his time as a soldier.

