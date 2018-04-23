Red Lions still top league, vow to fight like wounded buffaloes

History is repeating itself in 2018 TNM Super League, as league pacesetters, Zomba based outfit, Red Lions have maintained top spot in the second week of the league after playing three games and amassing seven points.

Reds Lions always lead the way in the first few opening games but when the tough gets going they always falter to maintain their grip and fight for the title.

Mostly they have dropped and threw themselves into delegation battles like they way, they did in last season and it took a miracle to avoid relegation back to the lower league.

Though the TNM league leaders have played a game over second and third placed teams, Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers, the Zomba boys have taken an advantage to enjoy on top of the summit.

They have won two games against Karonga 3-2 and Dwangwa 2-0 and had a draw with their fellow soldiers of Salima, Mafco 2-2.

Time will tell, if Red Lions will be able to sustain the push and claim glory at the end of the season and become the second Army team after Kamuzu Barracks to win the Super League title.

The TNM defending Champions, Wanderers have taken a bold step towards their title defenceby maintain 100 per cent winning record despite being doubtful starters following a dismalperformance during the FAM Charity Shield which was played at Bingu National Stadium.

Wanderer’s pre-season training was characterized with lack of goals but the season opener against Capital City giants, Silver Strikers proved the bookmaker wrong and they registered a 2-1 with a brace from veteran striker, Peter Wadabwa.

They claimed a second win of the season against Master Security at Balaka through a 1-0 win as they leave it late through Julius Kajembe’s strike.

Bullets are in class of their own and have maintained 100 per cent winning record in week two with three goals scored without conceding.

They have beaten Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 away from home and hammered Moyale Barracks 2-0 at home.

Central Bankers, Silver Striker had a misfortunate for the opener with a defeat against Wanderers at home and they have won their second game against Kamuzu Barracks 3-0 to forget their misery.

Silver only lost a single game last season against Red Lions in Balaka and they were cupped with a brand name of “unbeaten” to them but this time around it had to with stand the pressure which is associated with winning games.

The three new comers, TN Stars of Kasungu, Karonga United of Karonga and Nchalo United from Chikwawa had had their fair tale of their opening fixtures to the elite League.

TN Stars had a bad opening as they lost at home against Blues Eagles 4-1 the consolidation to their defeat is that they managed to find the back of the net.

Nchalo United pulled a surprised win over Mzuni 1-0 and secured a 1-1 draw against Moyale Barracks but they are indication that Super League of Malawi (SULOM) will dog them three points as result of the match fixing allegations which were leveled against them during the 2017 Carlsberg Cup against Karonga United in Mzuzu.

After a successful win away, Nchalo boys failed to contain the heat of the league as they suffered the first defeat of the season against fellow newcomer Karonga United 1-0.

Karonga United too have a win to their belt against Nchalo United 2-1, drew against Azam Tigers 0-0 at home but lost away against Red Lions 3-2.

Moyale Barracks are getting tough their opener was a draw against Nchalo United 1-1, and lost two way games against Azam Tigers 3-2 and Nyasa Big Bullets 2-0.

They travelled down south and came out empty handed and they need to pull out their socks in their next fixtures if they are to be a team to be reckon with.

Despite showcasing down ball football and the inclusion of the former Mafco coach Temwa Msuku to the backroom staff, 2017 TNM Champions Kamuzu Barracks are anchoring the log in the 16 team league.

They have lost all the two games they played, have no point and have not scored any goal so far.

Kamuzu Barracks lost their opener to Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 at home and recorded an away 3-0 loss to Silver Strikers.

They have an uphill task in order to push themselves into the top eight of the league and fight for honours.

Results for week Two:

Saturday:

Blue Eagles 0 Civil Eagles 1

Be Forward Wanderers 1 Master Security 0

Azam Tigers 3 Moyale Barracks 2

Mafco 0 Mzuni 1

Nchalo United 0 Karonga 2

Sunday:

Red Lions 3 Karonga United 2

Dwangwa United 2 Mzuni 0

Nyasa Big Bullets 2 Moyale Barracks 0

Silver Strikers 3 Kamuzu Barracks 0

