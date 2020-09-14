Katsonga adds chorus to Chakwera praise singing, says long live ‘foresighted’ president

Peoples Progressive Movement (PPM) leader Mark Katsonga Phiri, who is also legislator for Neno South, joined a lengthening list of legislators singing praise of President Lazarus Chakwera when contributing to the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Katsonga whose PPM is a junior partner in the Tonse Alliance government said Malawi is blessed to have a “foresighted” leader in Chakwera.

“I feel proud to be part of Tonse Alliance under the foresighted good leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera,” said Katsonga

He said with Sona, Chakwera has set the Tonse government agenda of transforming Malawi.

Said Katsonga: “Malawi will never be the same again; it will of course not be Singapore yes but it is destined for unprecedented positive development.”

He continued: “I am sure Neno will not be left behind as it has been left behind 26 years. I can see health centres, a modern secondary school, technical colleges.”

Added Katsonga: “Madam Speaker, please allow me to give credit where it is due. Thanks to the DPP government for building a magnificent girls hostel at Ligowe. I ask Tonse government to upgrade Ligowe to full boarding secondary school to match this magnificent girls hostel.”

Commenting on the Sona, Katsonga said: “President Chakwera has given us his vision, way forward and clear direction but the job to move this country forward will be done by us all.

“There is a tendency to believe that the president will do it all; we cannot move and that will continue to let us down and we will continue to be underdeveloped.”

Katsonga said Chakwera’s maiden Sona was brilliant and must simply be seen as the President’s roadmap to delivering his campaign promises.

He asked Malawians to join Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima on the race to creating the better Malawi.

Katsonga concluded his contribution by saying: “Long live the President, long live Malawi.”

