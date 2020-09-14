Aford endorses MCP candidate for Karonga Central by-election

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) on Sunday endorsed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Karonga central constituency, Leonard Mwalwanda who faces UTM Party candidate Frank Mwenifumbo in the by-elections scheduled for November 10.

UTM Party and MCP are key partners in the nine-political party Tonse Alliance that unseated the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration led by Peter Mutharika in the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election.

Speaking during a political rally at Mwenilondo in Karonga central constituency, veteran politician Green Lulilo Mwamondwe, who announced to have rejoined Aford on Saturday, said the party executive committee which he represented has made a decision to back Mwalwanda as opposed to Mwenifumbo.

According to Mwamondwe, Aford will not field a candidate in the by-elections but will throw its weight behind MCP aspirant.

Aford endorsed UDF’s leader Dr. Saulos Chilima in 2019 tripartite elections on presidential race before the formation of Tonse alliance.

Social commentator, Jackson Msiska said it was difficult for Aford to support UTM in the by-elections because Mwenifumbo dumped the party.

The seat fell vacant two months ago following the death of Cornelius Mwalwanda (MCP).

