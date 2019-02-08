Katsonga threaten to drag Chilumpha to court over Tikonze

Vice president for Tikonze People’s Movement, Mark Katsonga Phiri said he will seek legal action following former vice president Cassim Chilumpha’s decision to go ahead and present nomination papers under the banner of the movement without a consent from its national executive committee.

Katsonga was speaking in an interview on Thursday afternoon after presenting his nomination papers to contest as a Member of parliament for Neno South on TPM ticket.

According to Katsonga the TPM constitution dictates that president and his running mate are supposed to be voted by NEC which is contrary to what Chilumpha has done because the party’s NEC voted Chilumpha to be president and Katsonga as his running Mate.

“Dr. Chilumpha’s action has shown that he cannot be trusted by Malawians. How will Malawians trust someone who is violating constitution of his own party. I don’t think that person can protect the Malawi constitution if he is failing to protect the constitution he facilitated,” said Katsonga.

Katsonga said the main reason his party went into coalitions with other political parties is the lack of unity among politicians a thing which he says is dividing the country and making Malawi a breaking nation.

He said there is nothing which Malawi desperately need like unity because people in the country are leaving in a very divided society and if this continue Malawians should forget about development.

“We cannot cheat ourselves that we can unite the country as politicians when we ourselves we are not united that’s cheating Malawians,” he added.

When asked why should people of Neno south trust him with their votes, he said when he was a Member of parliament for the area he initiated a number of projects that have not been implemented by his successors and his first job is to negotiate piped water at Zalewa and other areas to make sure that people in his area are supplied with water.

In Neno South Katsonga will face stiff competition with an independent Barry Kasamba, incumbent Marry Maulidi Khembo, veteran broadcaster Patrick Kamkwatira who is standing on independent ticket and former legislator in UDF government Nicholas Kachingwe who is also contesting as an independent.

