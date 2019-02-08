Chimulirenji choice shocks DPP top brass: Grumpy faces

They were there. All of them. Senior cabinet ministers. They sat there shocked and some visibly shed tears.

This was at Comesa Hall in Blantyre where President Peter Mutharika presented his nomination papers and named little known Ntcheu MP Everton Chimulirenji as his runningmate.

Lands Minister Jean Kalirani was caught by a TV camera crying, probably imagining how life would be when they get out of government in May.

It was shocking for some senior cabinet ministers like good ol’ Goodall Gondwe, favourite for the running mate position until Friday morning Kondwani Nankhumwa, Henry Mussa, Samuel Tembenu and some DPP gurus namely George Chaponda and Henry Chimunthu Banda who wore sad faces when Mutharika introduced Chimulirenji as his runningmate.

They sat there, mouth agape and arms akimbo.

Many things could have been going on in their minds. Why Peter why? They could have been asking themselves quietly.

Probably to save face of fellow cabinet ministers, only Homeland Minister Nicholas Dausi was the only one dancing, whether it was real.

But surely the ministers did not see this one coming and the next few weeks will be interesting in the DPP.

