Kawale wants communities to be fully involved in projects happening in their area

Dowa North East MP, Sam Kawale has urged the community members to be fully involved in the ongoing construction of the Computer Laboratory project.

Kawale, who is the Minister of Agriculture, says the sustainability of any initiative hinges on a profound sense of ownership among all stakeholders.

He was speaking during the ground breaking ceremony of the Computer Laboratory project at Chibanzi Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.

Kawale underscored the necessity for active community participation in guaranteeing the long-term success of such endeavors.

The project is happening under the “Connect-A-School” initiative by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Macra’s ICT Manager, Gabriel Ali says the project seeks to narrow the digital divide and enhance access to ICT services in these underserved regions.

The construction of the Computer Laboratory is slated for completion within a 90-day timeframe, marking a significant step towards bolstering technological infrastructure and educational resources in the area.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!