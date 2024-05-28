With political influence and financial challenges, can journalists uphold media ethics when reporting news?

As the media landscape in Malawi continues to evolve, journalists face increasing pressure to compromise on ethics. What does this mean for the future of journalism in the country?

In Malawi, where a free press is included in the constitution, journalism ethics are under threat. With the rise of fake news, political interference, and commercial pressures, journalists are facing challenges in upholding the principles of truthful and responsible reporting.

Besides, social media seem to be hurtful to the reporting of facts and objectivity.

In 2023, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi, registered cases of arbitrary arrests, harassment and assault of journalists while doing their job where they registered 8 cases in which over 10 journalists were attacked.

The MISA Malawi is a membership-based advocacy organization that defends and promotes media freedom, freedom of expression, and access to information in Malawi

The chairperson for MiSA malawi, Golden matonga says the organization is there to promote media self-regulation to prevent the abuse of power by the press and to enhance the quality of journalism education to make journalists ethical, critical thinker and work professionally.

“MiSA malawi has led to a civil society coalition that advocated for the access to Information act for journalism to thrive and make democracy meaningful so that the citizens, voters and taxpayers have access to Information necessary for crucial decisions” Matonga adds.

However, access to information is a Journalism principle that makes sure that both journalists and the public obtain information by the government and the public officials. Matonga here adds that access to Information is crucial for a democratic nation and allows to hold readers accountable and make meaningful proposals.

He also says that their role is to make sure the law is being applied and now that is done, the duty bearers adhere to it and citizens, particularly journalists and civil society know how to use it that’s why they provide trainings and civic education to increase awareness.

Malawian journalists are increasingly facing pressure from their interests which influences their reporting.

“We journalists are threatened by legal action to drop investigations on stories” says Alinafe Jimmy Mkwezalamba a journalist. He continues to say some organizations offer incentives to influence stories in their favor which affects objectivity and integrity.

Despite the ethics being affected by manipulation and incentives the rise of social media with Facebook and Twitter coming on top has created new challenges, with fake news and misinformation spreading rapidly affecting accuracy.

” While social media has made it easier to gather information and connect with sources, it has also created an unnecessary competition with discrediting false and fake news as everyone with a smartphone considers themselves a reporter, spreading unverified information. ” Says Mkwezalamba.

He continues to say that adapting to this needs hard work to verify facts , conduct research and ensure accuracy which has been so challenging as misinformation may lead to damage.

The social media aspect has led to arguments as some say it has boosted the reporting of information while others argue that it has interrupted the ethics of the professional, which leaves a question if social media platforms are significant.

In Malawi there has been a change in how journalists reach their audiences with the state of traditional newspapers declining. They have built online platforms where they create news paths of story telling , sourcing and connection.

Having these challenges aside, social media platforms make journalists to engage with sources and creating a dialogue with the audiences thereby having a backup of where to get information. Social media platforms also act as a second platform where media houses have there stories posted in search of immediate reporting.

The state of journalism ethics in Malawi is a concern for professionalism. . As the media’ state continues to change here and there, it is important l that journalists, media organizations, and civil society groups work together to uphold ethical standards and promote responsible reporting. Only then can the media fulfill its role as a watchdog and a voice for the voiceless. The future of journalism in Malawi depends on it.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!