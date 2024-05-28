Parliament excited with tobacco sales as farmers are accessing their money faster and easier

Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture has expressed excitement with the progress of on-going tobacco sales especially with the issue of payments having been rectified—farmers are now able to access their money within specific period of time.

Speaking after touring Lilongwe floors Ulemu Chilapondwa, vice chairperson of the commitee said the meeting has also brought in other resolutions including on how Tobacco Commission, (TC) and other stakeholders can make improve in the fourth coming season to increase product.

“Actually, the crucial issue was to do with a new system which has come in for the first time as the other company which is buying the leaf was using Malawi kwacha and others using dollars, so to merge that it was like a big task but now we are happy that the problem has been rectified,” Chilapondwa said.

TC spokesperson, Telephorus Chingwenembe express satisfaction with the touring and meeting which they had with the commitee saying it will help them to have a first hand information on what is on the ground and appreciate all the issues that are being raised.

He also conquered with what Chilapondwa said on the issue of payment by tobacco farmers and said as commission they are optimistic that the issue has now gone for good.

As the market season hit sixth week, the most prestigious selling leaf has realized $144 million dollars which is equal to MK259 billion which is translating to $59 million dollars higher than the $85 million dollars which was realized during the same period last year.

