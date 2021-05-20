Kayira re-elected Mzuzu CCAP St Andrews congregation session clerk

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia’s St Andrews congregation has re-elected elder Lameck Kayira as its session clerk for the next four years.

At the elections, done through a secret ballot, Kayira got 181 votes out of the eligible 224 St Andrews’ elders and deacons that were present.

In the first round of voting, Kayira defeated elders Maclean Tembo and Viston Mulungu who then withdrew from the race and opted, instead, to compete for the position of deputy session clerk.

Kayira said, in his acceptance remarks, that he was “humbled and happy” that the elders and deacons had trust in him to serve the church for the next four years.

He said he had amassed great experience as session clerk in the last four years, adding that he was matured in church leadership and understood the operational dynamics of the Synod’s secretariat, relationships with other synods as well as the requisites of healthy growth of congregations and presbyteries.

According to Kayira, apart from evangelism he had, in his last tenure of office, also focused on development projects of the congregation.

Among others, he said the St. Andrews Church has planted a maize mill, established a vestry, supported some learners with school fees, bought land at Chigwere where a farm has been opened and the construction of middle class houses for the elderly around the congregation’s confines.

On his part, St Andrews Church Parish Minister, Reverend Vwiyapo Mhone, advised the newly elected committee to put God first in their service in the Lord’s vineyard.

“You should respect each and every congregant regardless of tribe, age and gender. Be impartial,” said Mhone.

Others elected include elder Lambert Msiska as deputy session clerk, Lughano Malema as treasurer and Mona Mvula as deacons court clerk.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!