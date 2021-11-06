Kazako hails Mzuni and MALA for research on access to information

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, has hailed Mzuzu University (Mzuni) and the Malawi Library Association (MALA) for embarking on a research that will help in operationalising the Access To Information Law.

The Access To Information bill was passed into law by parliament in September, 2020. The aim of the law was to enhance transparency and accountability by various people in various positions in various public institutions.

Mzuzu University in conjunction with Malawi Library Association engaged the academia to research on how best the law could be put into operation in the country.

At a Research Dissemination Conference in Mangochi, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, said the findings from the research will help to ease implementation of the law.

“The decisions that we make, the root that we take and the tone that we make must be informed by the academia; must be informed by well researched results and information. Sometimes you can make decisions based on hypothesis thinking something is correct because either you are emotionalised or you just believe in it. That’s not how we want to operate,” remarked Kazako.

Mzuzu University Vice Chancellor, Professor John Kalenga Saka, described the findings as relevant and helpful to stakeholders in making decisions on how best the law could be used in Malawi. He added that there was need for people with disabilities to be provided for in the new law.

President for MALA, Gift Kadzamira, asked for improvement of working conditions for librarians in the country who will be in the forefront packaging information in various ministries, departments and agencies.

“We would like the civil service librarians to have a clear career structure so that one knows clearly where they would be placed if they have a certificate, diploma or degree. We will be lobbying with government so that our members are recognised and accorded accordingly,” Kadzamira said.

Kazako assured librarians that government was committed in creating equal opportunities for librarians working in various institutions.

