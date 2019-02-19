Kazi Foundation in fundraising drive for underprivileged girls

Aiming at advocating and championing for self love, body confidence, positivity as well as women empowerment, Kazi Foundation has organized a car wash fundraiser scheduled for February 23 219 at Mbowe Park in Lilongwe.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Kazi Foundation founder and multi talented musician Mbumba Nkhoma said the car wash is aimed at raising funds for the purchase of sanitary pads which will be donated to underprivileged young women in the country.

“This will be the dawn of our many projects to come. Apart from health and social well being, Kazi Foundation is also working on mental health which is now becoming a serious problem in our communities,” Nkhoma revealed.

According to Nkhoma, Kazi is a name derived from a vernacular word “Nkazi” meaning woman.

The foundation’s activities are based on the well-being of a young woman in mental, physical and social health.

“Growing up, I was raised in a society that really didn’t care much for my personal goals and my emotional stability. I never really knew what it was like to really love myself and those around me.

“Now that I’ve grown and known better, I don’t wish to see many young women also go through what I went through. With that being said, I met a few other friends whose agendas and interests where that as mine, and they joined this movement called Kazi Foundation,” Nkhoma explained.

Meanwhile, Kazi Foundation is working in partnership with Bachresa Ltd, Glam and Glory Malawi as well as African women honors and empowerment.

“A girl’s life can change through a car wash. We are appealing to the general public to come and support us for this greater cause,” Nkhoma appealed.

The car wash will be spiced up with music by DJ Reubie.

