Tins of paint grow wings at MACRA:  Itaye implicated

The Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is yet again coming under public scrutiny with news that more than 100 tins of 20 litres top grade paint meant for the multimillion Kwacha Telecentre Project disappeared from its storeroom under mysterious circumstances, MACRA security as well as Blantyre Police confirmed to Nyasa Times.

According to Nyasa Times sources at MACRA, the paints were under lock and key in a storeroom at a dubiously acquired MTL building where two newly recruited office assistants were assigned to man the office.

The two recruits were arrested as principal suspects on orders of Security Manager, Major Patrick Menyere.

“However, Director General, Godfrey Redson Itaye spit fire on the Security Manager and ordered Blantyre Police to immediately release the suspects.

“We were ordered by the Director General, Mr. Itaye to release the suspects in the stolen paint case,” said an officer at Blantyre Police station.

Major Menyere refused to speak to Nyasa Times but Head of Administration, Pato Phoya, brushed aside the issue, saying it was an internal matter that did not require Police investigation.

“How much are a few hundred tins of paint worth? MACRA is building telecenters in each and every constituency across the country to ensure every Malawian is connected to ICT services,” Phoya said.

Over the past two years there has been news after news of dubious activities and inside dealing worth hundreds of millions of Malawi kwacha involving top management at MACRA.

However, all the time the issues and attendant investigations always die a natural death or disappear in thin air.

Itaye is branded ‘Mr Untouchable’ with the backing of the current regime.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :