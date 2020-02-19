Kazombo, Kandodo lead MCP MPs to Chilima

About 32 members of Parliament from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and independent benches have met Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima asking him to lead a grand coalition in a fresh presidential poll ordered by the Constitutional Court, Nyasa Times understand.

The members of parliament were led by Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo and Kasungu South East MP Khumbidze Kandodo over the weekend.

“Yes it’s true they met. They asked for an audience and asked him to lead an alliance against the DPP. The MPs say they don’t think Dr Lazuras Chakwera can win votes across the country unlike Chilima,” said a source who said the meeting lasted two hours.

The MPs mainly from Kasungu, Dowa, Salima, Northern Region, Mchinji and Dedza say they believe Chilima has better chance to defeat the DPP.

This new twist now escalates the divisions in the main opposition as most of its senior officials from its Central Region base have already dumped party vice president Sidik Mia openly, a position they are advocating to give to Chakwera in an electoral alliance.

Others are pointing fingures at businessman Simbi Phiri who has been working with former MP Rhyno Chiphiko to bring Chilima to lead the MCP.

However, insiders from Chakwera’s base claim founding president Kamuzu Bandas family which includes Kazombo, Khumbize Kandodo and former Minister Ken Kandodo are working to oust Chakwera and return presidency to Kasungu.

Chakwera and Mia are yet to make a statement.

