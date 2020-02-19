Kazombo, Kandodo lead MCP MPs to Chilima
About 32 members of Parliament from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and independent benches have met Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima asking him to lead a grand coalition in a fresh presidential poll ordered by the Constitutional Court, Nyasa Times understand.
The members of parliament were led by Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo and Kasungu South East MP Khumbidze Kandodo over the weekend.
“Yes it’s true they met. They asked for an audience and asked him to lead an alliance against the DPP. The MPs say they don’t think Dr Lazuras Chakwera can win votes across the country unlike Chilima,” said a source who said the meeting lasted two hours.
The MPs mainly from Kasungu, Dowa, Salima, Northern Region, Mchinji and Dedza say they believe Chilima has better chance to defeat the DPP.
This new twist now escalates the divisions in the main opposition as most of its senior officials from its Central Region base have already dumped party vice president Sidik Mia openly, a position they are advocating to give to Chakwera in an electoral alliance.
Others are pointing fingures at businessman Simbi Phiri who has been working with former MP Rhyno Chiphiko to bring Chilima to lead the MCP.
However, insiders from Chakwera’s base claim founding president Kamuzu Bandas family which includes Kazombo, Khumbize Kandodo and former Minister Ken Kandodo are working to oust Chakwera and return presidency to Kasungu.
Chakwera and Mia are yet to make a statement.
We are waiting to hear from the supreme leader of Nsundwe Boys – Pastor Lazarus Chakwera.
Absolute garbage ! I did not realise Nyasa times can stoop this low to peddle nonsense propaganda. It is true that journalists have sold their sols to the corrupt DPP. Nyasa Times you should be ashamed of yourselves. Shame!!
MCP simungaithe ana akhanda inu, Chilima ndi mwana kobasi pankhani yautsogoleli than Chakwera, kuyendetsa Boma sikuchenjela pakamwa koma kudekha, so all these stories you are creating, you are just digging your own pit, by the way MCP without those Kazombos and the team, am not sure those mentioned in from Dowa if it is true, they can’t take away , I bet you let them try to do that, they will not come back to the house, MCP of today is powerful than that of JT, so inu a DPP ndudziwa kuti you are happy in fact you think your… Read more »
But arrogant Chilima is tearing MCP whilst Chakwera is sitting phwiiiiii
😃
Koma nde chi propagandatu….false and fake news
This is not a good development, why not hold an extra ordinary meeting to agree on one thing. This division will cost MCP a fortune and I dont think Chakwera and Mia will accept to be sidelined without a fight.
People have said millions times MCP will never rule this country and I didn’t believe then until now. If MCP believe Chilima will sweep votes across the country, why didn’t he sweep in the previous elections? It is my prayer now that the devil we know should win these elections again. DPP is indeed smiling. Maybe the best supreme court can do is to say ConCourt errored so that this stupidity and greed should stop.
You are dead right and spot-on. They have started sharing the deer before the kill…They truly have given a good start for DPP and it will surely pounce with impunity this time. Anthu sadzatheka…..
No ways Cadet, Chilima won the previous election but only that Tippex was used to cover Chilima’s winning formula.
Thats why as the ConCourt said Tippex was used beyond imagination and the rigging was systematic and grave. Hope u don’t understand this logic.
Chilima was leading even Thyolo where Muntharika comes from so don’t be surprised with grave use of Tippex.
What would you rather have the MCP do?
MCP is fragmented. Which MCP are talking about? Chakwera MCP or Chilima MCP?
You Jonas Banda are not just big kkkk but a huge dpp cadet why can’t you speak of the DPP/MCP alliance do you tell us that DPP taking atupele is scared of anything? If both parties agreed on the coalition and that the first president comes from the other side and other taking Vice President who are you to disagree? The judges advised the parties to make an alliance for the sake of 50+1 nothing else in fact that gap of 159 thousand votes announced by mec chair Jane ansah if not tippexed and alterations definately today we would have… Read more »
Kaya
Akazangoimira Chilima muzawina koopsa 70% ndipo Hon Chakwera azichepetse muwinadi koma Mukapanga mistek muluzaso mutengeni Chilima President Chakwera Vice basi mwawina guyz
Anamveruwa what you say is as clear as water. Iwe ndi ine tikuona bwino.
I knew it