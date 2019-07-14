KB condemn Bullets to second defeat of title defence

TNM Super League defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday 13th July 2019 suffered their second league defeat in the ongoing 2019 season after going down 0-1 to league leaders Kamuzu Barracks.

Former Silver Strikers winger Ndaona Daisi scored the vital goal for the soldiers in the 51stminute after he capitalized on a defender Yamikani Fodya’s poor back pass to goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda.

The first loss for the ‘People’s Team’ as Bullets is fondly called was on 26th June 2019 when they again narrowly lost to Karonga United away at Karonga Stadium.

With the win, Kamuzu Barracks remain on the driving seat with 26 points one above Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who also won their match on Saturday 4-1 beating visiting TN Stars.

At the Chitowe Stadium, Silver Strikers triumphed 2-1 against home side Dwangwa United courtesy of Michael Tette and Khuda Muyaba’s goals.

Blessings Singini scored the consolation goal for the home side.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Civil Sporting FC beat Mzuni FC 2-1 thanks to a Fletcher Bandawe’s brace.

Action continues on Sunday with the big one involving Blue Eagles who play host to Silver Strikers at the Nankhaka ground.

Big Bullets will also be looking forward to recover from their loss to K.B as the make a date with Masters Security at the Dedza Stadium while Civil takes on Moyale Barracks at the Mzuzu Stadium.

