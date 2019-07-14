Nomads put title charge on track

Goals  from Francisco Madinga and Francis Mkonda , handed  Be Forward Wanderers  a  win over  TN Stars , who scored a consolation goal through Stain Dave on a spot kick in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Wanderers in action against TN Stars
Wanderers celebrate unbeaten run

The Nomads beat the visitors 4-1 and Mkonda scored twice as well as man of the match Francisco Madinga.

Inform Madinga powered home under pressure  from a group of TN defenders, with a well curved shot from the left flank.

Eight  minutes later it was another set-piece struggle for  TN Stars  as they failed to clear out a cross , and  Francis Mkonda  powered home a powerful header .

Two minutes later  Stain Dave for TN  tried a long-range shot with his weaker left foot from 30 yards, but it went straight into the hands of  Nenani Juwayo.

In the 30th minute it was 2-0 to the home side.

TN Stars, tried to secure a goal but Harry Nyirenda and Wongani Kaipa formed a concrete at the back with the assistance of Stanely Sanudi and Ted Sumani in the wings.

On recess time, it was 2-0 in favour of the Nomads

Come second half, if  Nomads  fans thought it was all over they were wrong, as  Wanderers  had two  more goal in them before the  last whistle.

From a counter-attack the  Nomads  caught the  TN  defence off guard as Kaliat  crossed from the left wing and found the unmarked Mkonda, who shoot with anger   from close range to make it 3-0 in the  60th minute.

At first  TN Stars  showed no hunger to get back into the match in the second half, while the Nomads  continued to search for goals.

In the  65th minute, however,  TN Stars  had a free-kick from 25 yards, but  Juwayo  made a good save to deny  Dave.

In the 72nd minute  Wanderers  had another chance when  Vincent Nyangulu  sent a ball into the box, but  Zicco Mkonda, who was introduced for Babatunde Adepoju  shoot  wide from six yards, after the keeper had come out and certainly looked beaten.

Then the Nomads responded with a beauty from Madinga, who snaked through four defenders before a shot using his left foot to make it 4-0.

In the injury time, TN Stars  got their consolation goal when  Harry Nyirenda brought down a TN striker inside the box.

Stain Dave   stepped up to take the penalty and he scored to make it 4-1.

However, during the game there were also questionable decisions from the referee when he denied TN Stars what many thought was a penalty when Dave was brought down.

Like wise, Wanderers were also denied what looked like a penalty when Nyangulu was brought down inside the box only for the referee to wave play on.

Wanderers maintains position two with 25 points from 10 games, while Kamuzu Barracks who beat Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 are still on the summit table with 26 points from 10 games.On Sunday, TN Stars will face Ntopwa United at Kamuzu Stadium.

