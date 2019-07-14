Nomads put title charge on track

Goals from Francisco Madinga and Francis Mkonda , handed Be Forward Wanderers a win over TN Stars , who scored a consolation goal through Stain Dave on a spot kick in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Nomads beat the visitors 4-1 and Mkonda scored twice as well as man of the match Francisco Madinga.

Inform Madinga powered home under pressure from a group of TN defenders, with a well curved shot from the left flank.

Eight minutes later it was another set-piece struggle for TN Stars as they failed to clear out a cross , and Francis Mkonda powered home a powerful header .

Two minutes later Stain Dave for TN tried a long-range shot with his weaker left foot from 30 yards, but it went straight into the hands of Nenani Juwayo.

In the 30th minute it was 2-0 to the home side.

TN Stars, tried to secure a goal but Harry Nyirenda and Wongani Kaipa formed a concrete at the back with the assistance of Stanely Sanudi and Ted Sumani in the wings.

On recess time, it was 2-0 in favour of the Nomads

Come second half, if Nomads fans thought it was all over they were wrong, as Wanderers had two more goal in them before the last whistle.

From a counter-attack the Nomads caught the TN defence off guard as Kaliat crossed from the left wing and found the unmarked Mkonda, who shoot with anger from close range to make it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

At first TN Stars showed no hunger to get back into the match in the second half, while the Nomads continued to search for goals.

In the 65th minute, however, TN Stars had a free-kick from 25 yards, but Juwayo made a good save to deny Dave.

In the 72nd minute Wanderers had another chance when Vincent Nyangulu sent a ball into the box, but Zicco Mkonda, who was introduced for Babatunde Adepoju shoot wide from six yards, after the keeper had come out and certainly looked beaten.

Then the Nomads responded with a beauty from Madinga, who snaked through four defenders before a shot using his left foot to make it 4-0.

In the injury time, TN Stars got their consolation goal when Harry Nyirenda brought down a TN striker inside the box.

Stain Dave stepped up to take the penalty and he scored to make it 4-1.

However, during the game there were also questionable decisions from the referee when he denied TN Stars what many thought was a penalty when Dave was brought down.

Like wise, Wanderers were also denied what looked like a penalty when Nyangulu was brought down inside the box only for the referee to wave play on.

Wanderers maintains position two with 25 points from 10 games, while Kamuzu Barracks who beat Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 are still on the summit table with 26 points from 10 games.On Sunday, TN Stars will face Ntopwa United at Kamuzu Stadium.

