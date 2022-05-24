KCH receives a boost as Bliss GVS donates K10m worth of medical and pharmaceutical supplies

Bliss GVS – a leading medical and pharmaceutical supplier in Malawi – has donated assorted medical and pharmaceutical supplies to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

The supplies are valued at K10 million and are coming as a response to government’s call to both corporate and individual entities to help it in restocking public health facilities with various drugs.

Speaking when he received the donation on Tuesday, Hospital Director for KCH, Dr. Jonathan Ngoma, said the facility is running on an “abnormal standard” because it does not have essential health packages.

“We don’t have essential drugs and this forces us to simply write prescriptions and advise patients to buy from private pharmacies. And this defeats the whole idea of free health services,” said Ngoma.

The hospital director, while thanking Bliss GVS for the timely donation, appealed to more companies to donate to the facility, which sees over 2, 000 patients per day.

Bliss GVS Marketing Representative, Gift Dzingomvera, said the donation is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Dzingomvera said they recently made a similar donation to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

“We are committed to supporting the Malawi Government in providing quality healthcare services to the patients,” he said.

