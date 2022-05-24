Unandi Banda urges Chakwera to ignore destructive criticism to build Malawi

Longest serving election observer John Unandi Banda has urged President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to ignore destructive criticism from both the opposition and Tonse Alliance partners and concentrate on rebuilding the nation.

Unandi Banda vehemently campaigned for former President Professor Peter Mutharika in the May 19, 2019 Tripartite Elections as well as Fresh Presidential Election in June 2020.

But in his contribution in Capital Radio Sunday Roundtable, which featured Robert Mkwezalamba among others, he commended Chakwera for demonstrating what he described as “true and mature leadership” by focusing on his job rather than reacting to endless criticisms from the opposition.

During the discussion, Mkwezalamba feared that the “infighting within the Tonse Alliance” could derail development project Chakwera and his Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima promised ahead of the elections.

But Banda urged Malawians not to lose trust in the President, saying he had demonstrated to be a “leader that is mature and focused on delivering on promises.”

“If Chakwera could stay the course he has taken, so far, Malawi could realize the much-desired development. What we, Malawians, need to do is to give him our support. He has potential to deliver the promises made ahead of the elections,” he said.

