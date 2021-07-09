KCH to start issuing Covid-19 global digital certificates.

Malawians will no longer have to travel long distances to access Covid-19 certificates as the country’s major hospital laboratories are set to start issuing Global Digital Certificates to people who are travelling outside the country.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Adrian Chikumbe, confirmed the development to Nyasa Times this week, saying the hospital laboratories have now been connected globally to certify those who are travelling abroad and check the certificates of those entering the country.

“It is a requirement now to produce Covid-19 certificate to show that they went through a covid test and are vaccinated. Government has started with Kamuzu Central Hospital to be followed by Queen Elizabeth, Zomba and Mzuzu Hospitals,” he said.

He further said the development would address challenges travellers face, including being issued with fake certificates.

Chikumbe said all the entry points, including borders and airports, will be connected to KCH to check all entries and exits if they have authentic certificates.

