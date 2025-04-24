Keeping Dreams Alive: SKC Foundation Stands With Chikangawa Crash Victims’ Children

In a moving tribute to the lives lost too soon, the Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation has stepped in to ensure that tragedy does not steal the future of those left behind. The organization—honoring the legacy of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima—has committed to covering the full annual school fees for all 15 dependents of the nine Malawians who perished in last June’s devastating Chikangawa plane crash.

With quiet dignity, Mary Chilima, the Foundation’s Chairperson and the Veep’s widow, explained this act of love: “When we lost them that terrible day, we made a promise—not just to mourn, but to nurture what they left behind. These children, from little ones in reception to young adults at university, will not pay the price for a tragedy they didn’t create.”

The Foundation has already disbursed K12.8 million to secure their education, pledging to continue “as long as we’re able.”

The gesture reaches beyond financial aid—it’s a lifeline for families shattered when the Malawi Defence Force plane went down, taking not just Chilima but eight other dedicated public servants: from protocol officers to medical staff, pilots to security personnel. Each left behind stories, unfinished dreams, and children who still ask why.

“Education was at the heart of my husband’s vision for Malawi,” Mary shared, her voice steady with purpose. “If we can ease even one child’s fear of being left behind, then his spirit still walks with us.”

True to Chilima’s belief in empowerment, the Foundation’s mission stretches further—supporting crisis relief, youth leadership, and the mindset change he championed.

In a nation where loss often outpaces hope, this quiet act of solidarity whispers back: You are not forgotten. For 15 students, it means pencils, textbooks, and a future rewritten—not by grief, but by grace.

