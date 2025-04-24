OPINION| Tanzania Is a Bully — Let’s Rally Behind Vitumbiko Mumba and Stand for Malawi

What Tanzania is doing is nothing short of diplomatic thuggery. At a time when Malawi is battling one of the worst foreign exchange and trade crises in recent history, the last thing we expect is hostility from our neighbors—especially from a country that calls itself a brother. But here we are, watching Tanzania flex its muscles, not in support, but in sabotage of Malawi’s struggle to survive and rise.

Let’s be honest: Tanzania is not acting like a friend. It’s acting like a predator. This is economic bullying, plain and simple. Malawi is not fighting Tanzania—but Tanzania is behaving like we are. Why? Because they’re not interested in cooperation. They’re interested in control.

This is the same playbook used by the West—America and Europe—when they want to keep smaller nations down.

They use influence, resources, and proximity to stifle growth, to frustrate sovereignty, and to bully nations into submission. Tanzania has learned well—and they’re now using the same tactics on us.

Ask yourself this: how can a country with an entire coastline along the Indian Ocean and multiple large lakes still want to fight us over Lake Malawi—our only inland water body of significance?

What kind of greedy neighbor fights to take the one cup of water from your hand when they’re surrounded by oceans?

Tanzania’s actions reek of selfishness and insecurity. They don’t want to see Malawi win. They don’t want to see us grow. And worst of all, they want to cripple any effort we make to stabilize our economy, protect our local businesses, and find alternatives to our mounting forex and trade woes.

We’ve seen this before. When Joyce Banda was president, Tanzania tested our patience and our sovereignty. They sent soldiers to patrol the lake—not for protection, but for intimidation. It was a violation. A disgrace. A neighbor sending a message: “We are stronger than you.” Joyce Banda, overwhelmed and frightened, publicly admitted: “A Malawi, ndine okonzeka kufa nanu pamodzi.” That’s how bad it was.

And now history is repeating itself.

But this time, we must not cower. We must not allow Tanzania to box us into submission. We must not allow fear to dictate our foreign policy or trade strategy. We need bold leadership—and we have it in Hon. Vitumbiko Mumba, our Minister of Trade. He has taken a clear stand. He has put Malawian interests first. And for that, every patriot must rally behind him.

Malawi must explore new alliances—partners who understand mutual respect and shared development. We need trade partners who uplift, not undermine. We need to defend our economic space, protect our indigenous businesses, and fight for solutions that benefit Malawians, not foreign interests.

Tanzania must climb down from its high horse and approach this matter through diplomatic engagement. Not with threats. Not with pressure. Not with superiority. Because Malawi may be small—but we are sovereign, and we will not be bullied.

I stand with Vitumbiko Mumba. I stand with the people of Malawi.

