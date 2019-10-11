Kentam gets applause for promoting sporting activities in Mangochi

People from the lakeshore eastern district of Mangochi have hailed Kentam Products Limited for pumping in over K2 million in a football bonanza recently organized by Mangochi District football association which attracted about eight local football teams.

Dubbed Nutracid Kentam bonanza, some of the teams that participated are hard knockers, Madelco Red army, Mwawa young Navy, Namiyas, Karonga Stars, DMI, Mangochi depot rangers and Ntagaluka Rangers.

During the games that took place at St. Augustine 3 ground, Mwawa young starts declared the champions after beating Karonga stars by 3 goals to 2.

Chairperson for Mangochi football association Issah Ibrahim thanked Kentam for considering sponsoring the bonanza and further urged other companies to emulate and keep Mangochi youths busy with sporting activities that being subjected to bad behaviors.

Concurring with Ibrahim, team captain for Mwawa Young Navy, Isaac Kajamu expressed gratitude, saying Mangochi needs companies like Kentam that are willing to engage the youth in sporting activities.

Sales and Marketing Manager for Kentam Products Limited Michael Munthali said the sponsorship was part of their corporate social responsibility.

“We are very delighted as the sponsors because of the huge crowd that came to watch the games and support our brand, this is one way for us to associate and giving back to the communities that has supported and grown with our brand for years.

“We believe that people in Mangochi will also continue to use our quality and effective medicines for their daily health,” he said.

Munthali added that the idea to sponsor the bonanza also came in after observing that many young stars in Mangochi and surrounding areas have nothing to do which make them idle something that forces them to resort to uncalled for behaviors.

He also stressed that Kentam is passionate to see young people making it big in life than being engaged in immoral behaviors like alcohol consumption which later spoil them.

“Young people who drink are likely to be victims of violent crime, to be involved in alcohol-related traffic accidents, and to have depression and anxiety. Other risky behaviors are also linked to drinking,” he said.

Kentam is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and wholesale distribution company producing a range of over the counter and prescription medicines.

Its products including Flumed, Cofstop, Kipain, Bufen and Keta spirit are found nationwide, in retail outlets such as grocery shops, mini-marts, and kiosks; in wholesale shops and in pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

