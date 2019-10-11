Rainbow Sports organises Best of Africa Awards

The Best of Africa Awards (BOA) ceremony for footballers that took place on Sunday October 6 2019 at the exclusive Rosewood Hotel in London was organised by among other the firm which acquired United States-based Malawian midfielder Yamikani Chester, the Rainbow Sports.

The BOA brings together people of all walks of life who share a vision of positive transformation of the African continent in terms of socio-economic, cultural, ethical, education and other areas.

It was founded in 2011 and has continued to celebrate and recognise the African story through sport and this year’s awards had an addition of also recognising music.

The event was organised by Polaris Media, Mischcon de Reya and Rainbow Sports, whose works are familiar to Malawians through Kingsley Pungong, Alex Morfaw, and Malawian James Woods-Nkhutabasa who acquired Malawi international Yamikani Chester to their company and transferred him overseas.

This year event was star studded with guests including former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, Watford FC Striker Danny Welbeck, Super Eagles star Peter Odembwingie, Rapper Stormzy, Afro-beat sensation Fuse ODG, Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura to name a few.

Winners on the night included: Fatma Samoura (FIFA Secretary General); Luol Deng (NBA Star); Stormzy (Rapper); Fuse ODG (Musician); Eniola Aluko (Footballer); Diamond Platnumz (Musician); Wilfried Zaha (Footballer) among others.

