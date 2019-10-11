PAC blames violence on politicians  who use tribal, regional patronage

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) is blaming the current wave of post-election violence on politicians who use tribal and regional patronage.

In a statement, PAC says the use of tribal or regional patronage for political reasons has never brought peace in the country.

PAC therefore condemns and calls upon politicians to resist from using tribal or regional blocs to advance their political agenda.

The quasi-religious body has not named the politicians involved but the press release comes just days after a police officer was killed in Nsundwe, Lilongwe in violence which emanated from some people blocking roads to stop supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from attending a political rally held by president Peter Mutharika in Kawale, Lilongwe.

Central region is perceived to be the stronghold of the main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) whose leader Lazarus Chakwera is challenging the May 21 presidential election result.

The ruling DPP also enjoys tribal and regional patronage in the south, perceived to be its stronghold.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :