Kenya-based Malawians donate to Cyclone Freddy survivors

The Association of Malawians living in Kenya (AMAKE), through Mtunthama Lions Club, has donated assorted items to Tropical Cyclone Freddy victims.

The association’s chairperson, Chiku Kalilombe, told Nyasa Times on Sunday that the group noted the tragedy and loss that had befallen fellow countrymen following the cyclone.

“Instead of each one of us doing it alone, we thought we can jointly do more by mobilizing assorted items like clothes and others from Malawians and non Malawians here in Kenya.

“Apart from that, we also raised MK10 million and used it to buy blankets, wrappers, dignity packs and food, which we donated in Chilaweni in Blantyre and Nkando in Mulanje,” he said.

AMAKE, according to Kalilombe, dates back to 15 years ago and aims at ensuring that Malawians in Kenya network.

So, he said, the grouping organizes a lot of activities and also participates in international activities to enhance networking.

Kalilombe further said AMAKE raises funds to help in situations requiring interventions like the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

He also gave an example of the time of Covid-19, when the association helped Malawians, including patients and students, who were stranded in Kenya when that country was in a lockdown.

“We have welfare plans to help when unfortunate incidents occur, assist new arrivals to settle in Kenya and facilitate sourcing of things from home and many more. We are now engaging various stakeholders to participate more effectively in developing our country,” he said.

Representing the association during the handover of the items in Lilongwe on Sunday, AMAKE former Chairperson, Dr Eliya Msiyaphazi Zulu, said the group wants to help alleviate the suffering of people affected by Cyclone Freddy.

“It is a good gesture by Malawians and non Malawians to come together to assist those who were affected by the cyclone,” he said.

Receiving the donation, Mtunthama Lions Club District Governor for Malawi and Mozambique, Lion Stuart Munthali, commended AMAKE for the gesture.

“As a charity, we partnered with the association to serve those devastated by the disaster here at home” he said.

Munthali said the club will contact the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) to give them a camp where the items can be distributed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!