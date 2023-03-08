Kenyan defender signs for Malawian top club

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have signed Kenyan defender Clyde Senaji on a one-year contract.

A statement from the Malawi top-flight league champions said the 26-year-old former Tusker and AFC Leopards player joins Bullets as a free agent after agreeing to a one-year contract and will be part of The People’s Team family until February 2024.

Senanji, who has been under the team’s Zimbabwean Kallisto Pasuwa’s assessment at Bullets for three weeks, was featured during the recent three-day 2023 Pre-Season Bonanza at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Kenyan international, who can also play as centre-back, impressed as he came on as a second-half substitute against Mozambican Ferroviário de Nampula on Friday and against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on Saturday when he was given full minutes.

In an interview Senaji said he was happy to have signed for the team.

“It has been tough to secure a contract after undergoing high-intensity training with the team and I am looking forward to achieving more with this big club.”

Pasuwa said Senaji achieved a lot in his career.

“He is an achiever. He has been winning and you can tell from his CV that he is a winner. What he has achieved speaks for itself, so I am happy to work for him and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds when we start the new season.”

