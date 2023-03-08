NICO Life awards best performing sales agents

As one way of appreciating their good working spirit and the volumes of business they contribute to the company, NICO Life Insurance has awarded its sales agents who performed well in the marketing and selling of its policies in the year 2022.

At the award ceremony held at Amaryllis Hotel on Tuesday in Blantyre that brought together sales agents from the three regions of the North, Centre and South to celebrate the company’s growth that saw it posting a profit of K14 billion in 2022 alone compared to K9 billion realised in 2021.

NICO Life Chief Executive Officer, Eric Chapola the sales agents ought to be recognized in a special way for their passion and dedication that have played a crucial role in contributing to the growth and success of the company through their hard working spirit.

Chapola stressed that the company’s services are well known to the customers and many people have realized the importance of investing in preparing for their future because of the sales agents who work tirelessly in selling the policies — hence the need to award them.

“The achievements we are making as a company are always impressive and this happens because of the roles our agents play and let me emphasize that without these sales agents our performance wouldn’t have been convincing as it is happening right now — so they really deserve to be recognized in a special way as part of motivating them,” Chapola said.

Agent of the Year, Yobe Boniface of Lilongwe — who received cash prize of K450,000 — thanked NICO Life for the recognition, which he said has given him a great motivation to work extra hard.

Overall Team Leader of the year award went to Arthur Mmanga, who also earned K450,000.

A total 12 NICO Life sales representatives were awarded during the day whose total expenses was K3 million.

NICO Life also recognises and rewards its office staff members for their hardworking spirit and in December, it awarded the company’s 5 longest serving employees, who have been with the company between the period of 10-25 years.

In his remarks, Chapola said the awards are a thank you to the employees for being stable, sustainable and dedicated to their work, adding that such dedication deserved to be honoured — “not only after they retire but also while they’re still working in order to instill the spirit of working hard and show the love”.

He had said: “Staff members are the blood of an organization and without them there will be no organization, so they are the people that make company to produce results and exist.

“As such we need to look after them well so that we achieve our goals as a company at the same time allow them to achieve their goals,” said Chapola, who advised the employees to also start planning for their life after employment so that once they retire their lives must remain the same.”

NICO Life is the subsidiary company of the NICO Group, which is the leading financial service provider and the first to list on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) — through NICO Holdings Plc, NBS Bank Plc; Icon Properties.

NICO Group also changed the shopping experience in Malawi through building the Chichiri Mall in Blantyre and the Group was also first to step beyond borders as the first Malawian multinational company.

