Kenyatta Hill, Andrew Tosh to headline Malawi Sand Music Festival

Sand Music Festival on Saturday announced that Jamaican musicians Kenyatta ‘Jr Culture’ Hill, Andrew Tosh and Zimbabwean singer Ammara Brown will headline this year’s event as part of the seven international artists who will take part in Sand Festival 2018.

Kenyatta is the son of reggae legend Joseph Hill who fronted the reggae band Culture while Andrew Tosh is the son of legend Peter Tosh.

Ammara is the daughter of the late Zimbabwean musician Andy Brown best known for the hit song ‘Maporisa’.

This year’s festival returns to Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in Salima on October 27 to 29.

Also starring at this year’s festivalare South Africans DJ Stavo,house musician Naak Musiq, Zambian legends Amayenge as well as local favourites such as Black Missionaries, Elthel Kamnwendo-Banda, Lulu, Piksy, Patience Namadingo and rising gospel hip-hop star Suffix.

Sand Music Festival director Lucius Banda told a press briefing at Sunbird Mount Soche that this year’s festival will capitalize on the lessons learnt since the festival was launched eight years who to produce a flawless event.

“We are very proud of the of the menu that we have put together for this year’s festival. We have worked really hard to create an event that will impress our patrons,” he said.

To complement the music, this year’s festival will feature traditional dances, a fashion show, boxing as well as aerobics.

“We have decided to add a lot of variety because we feel that it is imperative to cater for all classes of people as well as age groups so that this becomes a festival that everyone will enjoy,” he said.

Answering a question on the financial budget that the heavy list of international artists might have on the festival organisers, Lucius said the mission of the festival is not to make profit but to create a successful event.

He added: Of course, the cover charge does not reflect the menu of the festival but our core objective is to make sure that the festival happens annually and that it is successful. But we do have financial handicaps, which is why we continue to appeal to our partners to come to our aid so that we present a really fine festival.”

