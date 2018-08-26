Chileka International Airport upgrading to end in October 

Government will in October, 2018 finalize the project of upgrading Chileka International Airport (CIA) in the Commercial City of Blantyre to attain the status of international standards.

Initial works at CIA started on April 26, 2011 but it has delayed due to financial challenges, according to Ministry of Transport and Public Works Spokesperson, James Chakwera.

“The rehabilitation work started a number of years ago. The project is funded by government and we have had challenges with funding to complete it on time,” he explained.

In an interview, Chakwera said currently about 90 per cent of work has been done and that the project is expected to be completed in the next two months.

“There is much progress with regards to the rehabilitation works at Chileka Airport. Right now, finishing touches on the main structures including plumbing and electrical works is in progress.

“Among the electrical works will be the fitting of elevators which have now arrived at the airport. The project should be finalized in the next two,” he assured.

Chakwera added that CIA is one of the main gateways to Malawi by air and that government expects an improved and a complete facelift of the facility.

Built in 1952 by the British, Chileka is the second largest airport in the country and has been handling ever increasing passenger traffics and flights despite the facility only having two intersecting runways.

