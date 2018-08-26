Malawi govt leads team in welcoming Bushiri in USA: Prophetic conference underway in Washington

US ambassador to Malawi Edward Sawerengera led the team in welcoming Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in United State of America for a prophetic conference in Washington D.C.

Bushiri is in USA for a three day prophetic conference which is part of his church’s the Global Prophetic Tour meant to win 2 million souls for Jesus.

In an interview, Sawerengera said Malawi government recognizes that Prophet Bushiri is a figure and he deserved the welcome.

On his part, humble and soft spoken Bushiri told the media that he is in USA to pick up where he left last year in preaching the gospel.

“Our goal this year is to win 2 million for Jesus Christ. We are not resting until we fulfill it.”

Prophet Bushiri is in US as part of the Global Prophetic Tour aimed at winning 2 million souls for Jesus Christ.

Before coming to the US, the revered couple of God and his team has been to Nigeria, Kenya and some parts of South Africa.

After US, the tour proceeds to South Korea, Dubai, Tanzania and Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :