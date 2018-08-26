Catholic Church’s Chikwawa Parish ready for centenary celebrations

Preparations marking celebrations for the 100 years of existence for Chikwawa Parish are said to have reached at an advanced stage and expected to reach a climax on September 1, 2018.

In an interview in Chikwawa, Chairperson for the main organizing committee for the celebrations, Clement Majawa said everything was well and set for the big occasion.

“We expect the function to start by 9:00 am on September 1,2018 at the Cathedral’s Jubilee Square. We expect so many guests to attend the function. We are very ready for the function,” he said.

Majawa disclosed that K10 million was budgeted for the centenary celebrations, noting that so far, the money has been raised through various means like a big walk, braii, dinner and dance, pledge cards as well as morning coffee.

“We produced our centenary cloth which has helped in raising more money. I am happy to say that the whole process is set and we are ready for the function. Of course, there were some challenges but God is good! Here we are now,” he added.

Majawa said for the first time congregants and all people to the big event would witness a production of the centenary celebrations magazine which would inform everyone of the church’s evolution.

“Our theme for the 100 years centenary celebrations is Go and bear fruits. This is to say we need to change our mindset, we must look ahead and we really have to improve on our contributions towards the church,” the Chairperson emphasized.

One of the parishioners, Francisco John said the celebrations were quite helpful as they would help members of the church to reflect back and identify areas for improvement.

He called on various leaders within the church to seriously take a step ahead on ensuring that the church’s doctrines were maintained.

Another parishioner, Cecilia Banda said she was amongst a thousand happy followers of the church to witness celebrations of the 100 years of the parish’s existence.

“For sure, none of the very first Christians are not with us today but we are celebrating their commitment and sacrifices made to have the church exist today. It’s time for us to meditate and reflect if we have cherished their commitment.

“What fruits are adding to its existence? What is it that we would like future generations to say about our contribution to the church,” she wondered.

Chikwawa Parish centenary celebrations will be held with support from other people and companies of good will such as Mark Katsonga Phiri of AGMA Group of Companies, Globe Internet, Modern Interior, Our Father Cane Cutting Company and Milinyu Lodge in Chikwawa, among others.

