Maranatha opens new boys boarding campus: Takes over from Matindi academy

Maranatha Academy has taken over from Matindi Academy as their new boys boarding campus from this term expected to commence on 3 September 2018.

Managing Director of Maranatha Academy , Ernest Kaonga told Nyasa Times on Sunday that meanwhile, Chileka campus will continue to operate as a day school while all boarders will be schooling at the new boys campus.

“Maranatha Boys Academy wishes to inform the general public that Matindi’s Blantyre campus has been leased for 10 solid years to run by Maranatha,” reads a statement signed by Kaonga.

He said the opening of the new campus is an important milestone in their goal to build a world-class education hub in Malawi.

“Maranatha builds on its long-standing reputation and it will attract more international students to Malawi and looking forward to its success,” he said.

Joseph Thathwe from Lilongwe and has two children at Maranatha said the school recognised as among the top 1 per cent of academies in the country and renowned for its academic research, they are confident that with the new boarding campus for boys the school will be a world-class partner committed to enhancing government vision to drive innovation and diversified growth.

The new Maranatha boys campus is located along Blantyre-Lilongwe M1 road after passing Lunzu.

Currently, they have three campuses, in Machinjiri where there is a girls boarding campus, Chileka which mixes boys and girls day scholars and newly opened boys campus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :