Viola in DPP parliamentary race but still in civil service

August 26, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Director of Public Affairs in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) Gerald Viola on Friday submitted nomination papers for the Chikwawa South Constituency in the ruling Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP).

Viola: Eyes parliamentary seat

The move by Viola contravene Chief Secretary to Government’s memorandum asking all civil servants intending to stand for any particular party to resign first and continue with their new career path.

Prior to his appointment, a political expert in Malawi faulted the appointment of former presidential secretary as director of public affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet, saying it is a waste of resources.

Chancellor College based professor  Mustafa Hussein described the appointment as a reward to a “loyal member” of ruling DPP.

President Peter Mutharika appointed Viola as Presidential Press Secretary in April 2015 when he replaced Timpunza Mwansambo. Previously Viola  worked as Director of Information.

