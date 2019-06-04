Khuda mocks Malawi players over Cosafa exit

Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba continues to brew trouble on the domestic football circles with his behavior of producing reckless statements.

This is resulting into many soccer lovers including some players losing patience towards the former Moyale Barracks hit man who was dismissed from the team and his position as a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier all based on disciplinary grounds.

After scoring only three league goals and one cup goal for Silver, Muyaba seem to be talking more than play football.

He recently attacked his club Coach Lovemore Fazili accusing him of being behind his axe at the Flames squad that travelled to Cosafa tournament in South Africa.

Muyaba has since attracted himself trouble after a video of him alongside two other friends taking a video mocking the Flames players.

In the video Muyaba also disclosed that there are no talented players in Malawi following his exclusion from the squad.

“Kulibe wampira ku Malawi, tili ndi osewera cricket okhaokha, mwabwerakotu, timadziwa (we have no footballers in Malawi but cricketers. You are back from the tournament, I knew that you wouldn’t survive),” said Muyaba.

Almost all comments on the post posted on the famous ‘Wa Ganyu’ Facebook Page whose administrator is Nation Publications Limited Sports Journalist Bobby Kabango were against Muyaba.

Flames upcoming attacker Micium Mhone who is with the Flames squad wondered how Muyaba can speak in such a manner.

Making his comment, soccer agent Prince Jere who is based in South Africa described Muyaba as insane.

