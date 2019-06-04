Malawi set up Cosafa Plate final with South Africa

June 4, 2019 Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi national football team, the Flames, have secured their place in the plate final of the COSAFA Cup by beating Comoros 2-1 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on Tuesday night.

Soulaimana Malaga and Richard Mbulu

Malawi dominated from the early minutes, but found Comoros goalkeeper Fahadi Mohamed a difficult man to get past. The shot-stopper denied the likes of Frank Gabadingho Mhango and John Banda with a string of excellent saves in the opening quarter.

On 24 minutes he was finally beaten by a fine shot direct from a free kick by Gerald Phiri Jr, but the upright came to Comoros’ rescue as the effort rebounded away to safety.

Malawi did take the lead just before the half-hour mark as Richard Mbulu’s looping header floated into the back of the net from John Banda’s cross.
Ali Nissam equalised just past the hour-mark  and the game looked to be heading for penalties  Malawi stole the win with a goal from substitute Chikoti Chirwa in the 90th minute: the midfielder got on the end of a corner kick in a throng of bodies in the box and directed a header into the back of the net.
Malawi  will now face hosts South Africa in the plate final after they beat Uganda 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw during normal time on Tuesday.

COMOROS (0) 1 (Hachim 61’)

MALAWI (1) 2 (Mbulu 30’, Chirwa 90’)

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of