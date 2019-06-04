Malawi set up Cosafa Plate final with South Africa

Malawi national football team, the Flames, have secured their place in the plate final of the COSAFA Cup by beating Comoros 2-1 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on Tuesday night.

Malawi dominated from the early minutes, but found Comoros goalkeeper Fahadi Mohamed a difficult man to get past. The shot-stopper denied the likes of Frank Gabadingho Mhango and John Banda with a string of excellent saves in the opening quarter.

On 24 minutes he was finally beaten by a fine shot direct from a free kick by Gerald Phiri Jr, but the upright came to Comoros’ rescue as the effort rebounded away to safety.

Malawi did take the lead just before the half-hour mark as Richard Mbulu’s looping header floated into the back of the net from John Banda’s cross.

Ali Nissam equalised just past the hour-mark and the game looked to be heading for penalties Malawi stole the win with a goal from substitute Chikoti Chirwa in the 90th minute: the midfielder got on the end of a corner kick in a throng of bodies in the box and directed a header into the back of the net.

Malawi will now face hosts South Africa in the plate final after they beat Uganda 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw during normal time on Tuesday.

COMOROS (0) 1 (Hachim 61’) MALAWI (1) 2 (Mbulu 30’, Chirwa 90’)

