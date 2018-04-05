Khuda Muyaba belongs to Moyale, says FA Malawi

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has warned Moyale Barracks striker Khuda Muyaba that he faces a lengthy ban and heavy fine on his transfer saga from Moyale to Silver Strikers following revelations that the player trained with the bankers on Wednesday ahead of the FAM Charity Shield this weekend.

FAM’s Matching Systems and Player Transfer Manager, Casper Jangale said on Thursday that in as far as FAM was concerned, Muyaba belongs to Moyale.

“In as far as we are concerned, in our books it shows that Khuda Muyaba is still a Moyale player and we are just hearing it from the media that he is with Silver Strikers. We are yet to be briefed on his matter and let me put it straight here that he is not eligible to feature in the FAM Charity Shield this weekend,” said Jangale.

Jangale has also warned the bankers to follow proper procedures before using the player because they will risk being fined and punished.

“They need to get a clearance from Moyale if indeed the player was released otherwise there are consequences in as far as this transfer is concerned,” he said.

Earlier on, the bankers General Secretary (GS), Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda told the media that Muyaba has signed a three-year contract with the Reserve Bank of Malawi sponsored side.

However, Moyale Barracks General Secretary, Captain Isaac Banda expressed ignorance of Chakaka Nyirenda’s revelations that Muyaba has penned a three-year deal that ties him to area 47 up to 2021.

“Unless they have the permission from higher Malawi Defence Force (MDF) authorities, that contract is not valid. As Moyale family, we don’t know anything about Muyaba joining Silver Strikers. We are also hearing such rumors from the media,” said Banda in brief.

Khuda Muyaba, who is a soldier, came in the lime light when he single handedly knocked out Nyasa Big Bullets FC in the semifinals of Fisd Challenge Cup with his heroic two goals last season.

He was also Moyale’s most reliable striker in the 2017 TNM Super League Season scoring some important goals which helped him earn a place in the national team.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :