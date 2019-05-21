Khuda Muyaba boycott Silver games

Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba has refused to play for his club and went out of camp as the bankers were preparing to face Masters Security on Sunday accusing his coach Lovemore Fazil for his axe at the national team.

Muyaba refused to play for his club against Mzuni United on Saturday.

The untouchable Muyaba went on to leave the bankers camp and declared in social media he is not interested to go back to the club.

The genesis of all these issues started when Flames squad was released and Muyaba thinks that his coach Lovemore Fazili,who is also an assistant for the Flames had a hand in his name missing on the list of players selected for camp in readiness for Cosafa Cup.

This is not the first time for Muyaba to be involved in controversial behaviour.

Way back he also announced his retirement at Flames for being left out.

Silver Strikers team manager Itai Nundwe said the player has excused himself , saying “he was not in good mood to play”.

Nundwe said they hope the player will come back to action “very soon.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :