Pundits fault  Meke on Flames selection: ‘We should stop experimenting’

Sports scribe Leonard Sharra and former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Charles Nyirenda have faulted Malawi national team coach Meke Mwase on national team players selection.

This comes few days after Mwase through the FAM released a list of 34 players to undergo training Camp at Mpira Village in Blantyre in Preparations for the forthcoming 2019 Cosafa Cup Edition to be staged in South Africa.

The final selected squad are expected to fly out to South Africa this coming Thursday.

According to Sharra, Mwase has no time to assess the players hence was supposed to pick only players that he will use at the tournament instead of assembling many players.

“The coach was supposed to pick only players that will be used at the tournament” said Sharra through Zodiak Radio’s Sports Magazine Programme ‘Soccer Show’ on Monday Night.

On his part, Nyirenda concurred with Sharra that it wasn’t necessary to pick 34 players and then select a final squad of 18 or 20 players in four days.

“As a nation I think it is high time we stop experimenting. This has been happening for a long time and we are not progressing,” he said.

Nyirenda has since appealed to FAM and all other Football administrators including Malawians to start respecting legends.

“In other countries they respect legends, people who contributed to their football and they are given an opportunity of playing an advisory role. That helps a lot and here in Malawi we don’t practice that. I can give you an example of Young Chimodzi and Yasin Osman; these were great footballers and were respected all over, they later became great coaches but we are not using their knowledge,” warned Nyirenda.

Malawi was drawn in Group B against Mozambique, Naminbia and Seychelles.

They will play their first game on Sunday 26th May 2019 against Seychelles at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

They will later on 28th May play against Namibia before facing Mozambique on 30th in the final group stage encounter.

