Kingdom of Lesotho Manages COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout with Blockchain-Based App VXPASS

Blockchain-based vaccination verification platform VXPASS has announced on May 11, 2021 that it has finalized an agreement with Sesiu sa Tšoele le beta Poho Fund (SESIU), the public-private partnership handling the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the Kingdom of Lesotho. Managing and recording vaccines on blockchain for the African nation is a step towards digital transformation.

“The risk posed to Lesotho by the COVID-19 pandemic is immense for the country’s 2.3 million citizens. At the same time, with some imagination and innovation, there is also scope for new opportunities to emerge. It is my strong belief that VXPASS and Lesotho’s blockchain-based approach to managing our vaccine program will demonstrate the level of digital innovation evident in our country and help us take the lead with this technology across the African continent,” Dr. Catherine Lephoto, current advisor to and former deputy CEO of core operations of the National COVID-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) in Lesotho, commented.

VXPASS will provide the digital infrastructure that allows for the verification and validation of the type and timing of vaccine and the completion of the vaccine course. All of these data, including the citizens’ personal information, will be recorded on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, which offers transparency, immutability, security and integrity of data. Because the BSV blockchain has a stable protocol and is infinitely scalable, it can easily handle the big data that will be generated from 2.3 million vaccination records at very low transaction fees.

“We are excited to work with the SESIU in their important efforts to efficiently and reliably roll out a COVID-19 vaccination program in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It is our firm belief that good data is key for a successful vaccination rollout, particularly considering the scale of both the effort and investment required. By using VXPASS, the Kingdom of Lesotho is ensuring from the outset that all data generated and captured is not only of the highest quality, but that it is publicly available on the blockchain in real-time—ensuring the utmost levels of transparency, validity, personal control and ultimately, confidence on this road to recovery,” VXPASS founder Zachary Weiner said.

Through the VXPASS mobile app that can be downloaded on smartphones, citizens will likewise have access and control of their personal vaccination record. There will be no need to keep safe vaccination booklets that might get lost or destroyed; and there will be no need to request for official vaccination records as they already have a digital copy on their phones, which is very convenient as it can easily be shown as proof when needed at airports, restaurants and other establishments that require it.

“Data management is an essential component in our vaccination roll-out strategy, ensuring that we are making the best and most efficient use of all available resources to our Kingdom, as we combat the ongoing effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. As part of these efforts, VXPASS have provided a ready-to-use, cost-effective solution to manage the data and digital requirements of our vaccination program—both for the roll-out and administration period now, as well as in the validation and verification phases in the future—as we embark on this major undertaking for Lesotho and focus on the recovery for our Kingdom, community and economy,” SESIU Executive Secretary Phafane Nkotsi stated.

The contract stipulates that VXPASS will manage the first 560,000 vaccine administrations by SESIU, with 1.2 million more vaccinations projected to be completed by the end of 2021 in Lesotho. Monitoring vaccines on blockchain is more efficient as it lessens the burden on healthcare professionals to record and keep count of each vaccination on paper because the digital ledger is public and updated in real time. This is the real value of blockchain technology.

