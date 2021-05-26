Sidik Mia’s deceased estate wrangles to be settled out of court

“We are happy that we are going to sort things out as a family.”

The family of the late Transport and Public Works Minister and Malawi Congress Party First vice President, Mohammed Sidik Mia has resolved to settle the wrangles over the contested deceased estate amicably and out of court, Nyasa Times has established.

The matter, which for the past weeks has been in the public domain, involves the late Sidik Mia’s first wife and firebrand politician who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa Mkombezi, Abida Mia and the fallen Lower Shire giant’s other wife, Fatra Mia who engaged in a legal battle over property.

However, Nyasa Times has learnt, through the court documents, has learnt that the two parties to the case have agreed to resolve to settle the matter outside court.

According a family member, who chose not to be identified, after the family sat down and mulled over the matter and agreed to handle the matter as a family and in a way that would give honour and respect to the late Mohammed Sidik Mia.

“As a family, we have come to a conclusion that we are one and therefore, we need to sort things between ourselves amicably.

“We are happy that we are going to sort things out as a family because the late Mohammed (Mia) would not have allowed his family to be fighting,” said the family member.

Abida and Fatra had earlier on locked horns over the late Mohammed Sidik Mia’s property and it was reported that the former objected to claims on the Mia Estate by Fatra Mia, who claims to be the late Mia’s second wife.

In the earlier notice, Abida claimed that Fatra could not claim to be a receiver of Sidik Mia’s Estate because her wedding to Mia was not binding.

But according to latest court documents both parties (Abida and Fatra) have agreed on an out-of-court settlement.

“Upon execution of this agreed settlement order, the matter shall stand wholly and permanently withdrawn,” reads the court document.

Lawyer representing Abida in the matter, Frank Mbeta confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times.

Mbeta said, moving forward, both parties shall now appoint persons or representatives who shall apply to the High Court of Malawi’s Probate Division as personal representatives of the estate of the late Mahomed Sidik Mia.

“I can confirm that both parties in the case have resolved to settle the matter out of the courts,” said Mbeta.

The court order, dated May 24 2021, informs representatives of both parties to lodge the application for letters of administration within the next 10 days.

Efforts to talk to both Abida and Fatra on the matter proved futile as both could not be reached on their mobile phone.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!